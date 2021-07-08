Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

