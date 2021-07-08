Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

