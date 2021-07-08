$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

