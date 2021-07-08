Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Bloom Energy worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

