RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

