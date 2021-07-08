O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

