MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 548,627 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.95.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

