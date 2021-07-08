O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SANM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
