O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Sanmina by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

