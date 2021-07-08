Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $9.74 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

