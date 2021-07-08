Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 595 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.79 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

