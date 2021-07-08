Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.72 and last traded at $162.87. 1,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 56.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 52.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

