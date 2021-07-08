O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,196 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:OCN opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

