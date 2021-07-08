SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 206.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $551.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

