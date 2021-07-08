O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 484 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

WELL opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

