Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,400 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.53 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

