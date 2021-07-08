Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 383.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.44. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

