Amalgamated Bank Sells 256 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

