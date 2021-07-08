Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,569 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.43. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

