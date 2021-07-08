Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graham by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Graham by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $656.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $328.81 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $650.63.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.