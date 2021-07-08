Amalgamated Bank Sells 677 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 636,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,344 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 405,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DDD opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

