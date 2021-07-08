3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $34.29. 23,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,372,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

