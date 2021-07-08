Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $13,934,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares during the period.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

