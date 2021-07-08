CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

