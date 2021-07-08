Credit Suisse AG Invests $5.71 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE TNL opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

