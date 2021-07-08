Credit Suisse AG Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224,113 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 795.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 176,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

BBBY stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

