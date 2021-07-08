Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646,602 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IAU opened at $34.34 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

