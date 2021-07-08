Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,913 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

AGIO opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

