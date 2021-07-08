Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $374.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $376.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36.
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
