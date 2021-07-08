Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $374.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $376.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

