Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.