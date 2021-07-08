Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Paul E. Davis Sells 6,902 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

