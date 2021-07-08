Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Paul E. Davis Sells 6,902 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.
