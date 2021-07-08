ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ITT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 284.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

