Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,290 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

