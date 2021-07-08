Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,879,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,788,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,219. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.