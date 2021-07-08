Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,879,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,788,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,219. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.