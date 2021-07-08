Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

