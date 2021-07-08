KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 7.8% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57. 6,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

