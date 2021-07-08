ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.38. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 1,246 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,909,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,240,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

