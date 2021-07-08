MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 45,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,421,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

