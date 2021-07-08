Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $227,001.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

