JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.08. 10,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,258,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 7,405.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 54.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

