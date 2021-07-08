Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $57,486.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARQT stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

