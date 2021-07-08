Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,221,207 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.