Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.