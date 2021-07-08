Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 214 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

