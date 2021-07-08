Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $390.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.