SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,188 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Crane by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

