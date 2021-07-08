Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Celestica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 42.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.43. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.