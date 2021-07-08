SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SG Blocks were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SG Blocks in the first quarter worth about $778,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $4.35 on Thursday. SG Blocks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -5.34.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

