XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

