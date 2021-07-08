3,764 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $509,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

