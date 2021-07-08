Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,429 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $11,680,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,331,726 shares of company stock worth $14,182,920 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

